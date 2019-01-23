012219_nws_rally (8)
Buy Now

Members of the America Federation of Government Employees and other supporting unions gathered for a rally at the Teamsters Local 331 hall in Egg Harbor City on Monday, and will hold a rally Friday at the airport circle in Egg Harbor Township. More than 5000 federal employees in New Jersey have been affected by the partial government shutdown that began in Dec. 22, 2018. (Jan. 21, 2019)

 LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter

Four unions, federal workers and contractors will rally to end the U.S. government's partial shutdown, at the Atlantic City Airport Circle Friday at 11:30 a.m.

The rally will happen in two business locations on the circle -- the Wawa and Christi's Bar and Grill -- which have seen a dramatic dropoff in business since the shutdown, said Bob Challender, president of Local 200. 

His union represents technology workers at the nearby William J. Hughes Federal Aviation Administration Tech Center at Atlantic City International Airport.

"We expect many furloughed employees -- Feds and Contractors," Challender said. "We are asking workers at the FAA Technical Center to join us. We understand they can only take 30 minutes for lunch and it is dependent on their work obligations."

The groups are also soliciting food and donations such gift cards to food stores, for two local food pantries. Donations will be delivered to the two pantries after the rally, Challender said, including $500 to each from Local 200 of the American Federation of Government Employees.

For more information call Challender at 856-981-1004 or the_chief@hotmail.com/.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments