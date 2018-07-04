US Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer

U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Legrand AST3, is lowered a rescue basket to a waiting boat from TowBoat US in Great Egg Harbor Bay. Legrand is stationed at the Atlantic City Air Station and goes through training exercises in the Great Egg Harbor Bay. Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmers act as paramedics in the water.

