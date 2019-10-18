Frozen ground beef patties that are sold in ShopRite stores across multiple states have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert on Wednesday for raw non-intact beef products from a meatpacker in Ontario, Canada.
The recalled burgers in ShopRite stores come in an eight-pound package containing bulk plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Shop Right 100% PURE QUARTER POUND Ground Beef Hamburgers” and a three-pound package containing plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Shop Right 100% PURE Ground Beef Hamburgers.” Both packages have a sell-by date of June, 7, 2020.
A spokesperson for ShopRite did not respond for a request for comment.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency conducted a food safety investigation and found that imported beef manufacturing trimmings produced on May 27 and 30, 2019 may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, according to a USDA news release.
E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacteria that can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration and kidney failure, according to the USDA.
