Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2, has been appointed co-chair of the National Security Policy Task Force of The Blue Dog Coalition, a group of moderate and conservative Democrats.
Task forces develop policy for the Coalition, which says its agenda is to produce bipartisan, commonsense solutions that move the country forward.
Van Drew will be co-chair of the National Security Task Force with Representative Kendra Horn of Oklahoma. They will focus on issues that promote a strong and smart national security for the United States, Van Drew's announcement said.
“Our government has no more important responsibility than protecting the safety and security of our nation and our people, both at home and abroad," said Van Drew, " and this task force is committed to pursuing policies that better protect the American people and our allies.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.