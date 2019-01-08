Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2, introduced legislation Tuesday to fund the United States Coast Guard for fiscal year 2019, as the nation enters the third week of what he called the "Washington-created government shutdown."
He announced the bill in a press release, and said he will also introduce legislation to fund the Federal Aviation Administration, which "ensures the safety of our skies."
The Coast Guard and FAA are part of the Homeland Security Department, the funding for which is caught in a battle between Republicans and Democrats over budgeting for construction of a wall or barrier along the southern border with Mexico.
Both are important to the economy of South Jersey, with the Coast Guard having its national training center in Cape May and the FAA's William J. Hughes Technical Center operating at Atlantic City International Airport.
“While I would prefer that we end this unnecessary shutdown across all departments and get our country up and running again, we cannot afford to play politics with the safety of our citizens and national security,” said Van Drew. “Funding the Coast Guard is the responsible thing to do, as it would give our leaders more time to negotiate and make our military whole again.”
He said he has heard from many federal workers, Coast Guard personnel, and contractors who are worried about paying the mortgage and other bills.
While community groups are mobilizing to help them, they need their paychecks, he said.
The Seaville Fire Company and Wildwood American Legion Post 184 are accepting donations of non-perishable foods, diapers, baby food, and money to help Coast Guard and FAA affected by the shutdown, Van Drew said.
"In addition, national security is compromised as the Coast Guard is the only service of the United States Armed Forces which remains unfunded," said Van Drew. "We need to re-open our government. This is shameful.”
On his first day in office Jan. 3, Van Drew voted for a package of funding bills to end the shutdown, which passed the House of Representatives but has not been taken up by the Republican-led U.S. Senate. President Donald Trump has said he would veto it if it passes both Houses.
