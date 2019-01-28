WASHINGTON, D.C. — Freshman Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2, has sponsored a bipartisan bill to end government shutdowns with Ohio Republican Troy Balderson.
They introduced H.R. 791 -- the ”End Government Shutdowns Act” -- which would permanently prevent the federal government from shutting down, Van Drew said.
He also said he has been appointed to the House Committee on Natural Resources, which oversees fisheries management, ocean ecosystem protection, federal conservation and species protection programs. He was appointed to the Committee on Agriculture last week.
The "End Government Shutdowns Act" would ensure that essential government services aren’t disrupted and protect taxpayers who bear the resulting cost, Van Drew said.
The bill would create an automatic continuing resolution for any appropriations bill not completed by the October 1 deadline, and enact across-the-board cuts of one percent after four months if leaders have not come to an agreement by then, his office said.
It is a partner of a Senate bill of the same name sponsored by Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Van Drew.
House Speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, has said she would look at all bills on the topic, he said.
"She has said she's interested, but didn't commit to outright support," Van Drew said.
He is unaware of any Democrats who have signed on as co-sponsors to date, but "a few have expressed interest. This is relatively new, we just put this out."
He said sometimes bills help push legislators in the right direction, even if they don't ultimately become law.
Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, has introduced a bill called the Stop STUPIDITY (Shutdowns Transferring Unnecessary Pain and Inflicting Damage In The Coming Years) Act. It would continue to fund the government at existing levels if leaders cannot agree on appropriations bills.
Van Drew has been a vocal advocate for compromise talks between the two parties to open the government and keep it open. He has been unusually visible during the shutdown debate, in spite of being new to Congress.
He said it's the result of having an experienced staff working with him, and the willingness to "get in the mix."
"We are living in a most unusual time, which creates opportunity," said Van Drew.
Van Drew's legislation was introduced on Friday -- the day when congressional leaders and President Trump announced an end to the 35-day shutdown. It was the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
“Thirty-five days is too long. Any amount of time is too long," said Van Drew. "Both parties must come together to do the responsible thing for the American people and not let our nation’s leaders play with the lives and livelihoods of our federal workers, contractors and the small businesses that depend on them."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.