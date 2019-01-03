WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Jeff Van Drew has promised to be his own man, and not blindly follow his Democrat Party.
Before he is even sworn in, the moderate Democrat will have to decide whether or not to support longtime Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi for speaker.
Van Drew campaigned on a promise not to vote for her, but no other Democrat has yet emerged to challenge her and she is widely expected to win the speakership.
The speaker vote happens first, a House staffer explained, because there must be a speaker to swear in new members.
Cannon office building where Vongressman @JeffVanDrew has new office is just a short walk from Capitol in DC #acpress pic.twitter.com/0eq0fLhFpa— Michelle B. Post (@MichelleBPost) January 3, 2019
Van Drew was one of 16 House members to sign a letter opposing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House in November. But some have since changed their minds.
“It’s nothing personal. She’s a lovely lady,” Van Drew said at the time. “I just think it’s time to move on.”
Pelosi can only lose 14 Democrat votes and still be elected speaker, assuming that all Republicans vote against her as expected. She is expected to have enough votes.
Van Drew said he would prefer a speaker who can work more in a bipartisan manner, and focus on important issues like opposing Atlantic Ocean drilling, veterans care and Social Security, rather than involve the House in bitter partisan fighting.
The House convenes at noon. Please check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.