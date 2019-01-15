Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2, urged New Jersey on Tuesday to allow federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay to collect unemployment insurance.
It was day 25 of the partial federal government shutdown, and Van Drew is scheduled to speak on the House floor Wednesday at noon about his pending bills to fund the Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration during the shutdown.
"We have heard from federal employees throughout South Jersey that they have been denied unemployment insurance because they will eventually receive back pay once the government opens for business," Van Drew wrote to Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo, of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
"This is unacceptable as it ignores the fact that cash flow is running low in many households because they have already missed one paycheck and there seems to be no end in sight to the government shutdown."
More than 6,700 federal employees statewide are affected, Van Drew estimated, taking the figure from news reports.
"They work on a variety of critical missions and agencies, from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Coast Guard, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, to the Fish and Wildlife Service," he wrote.
Last week Van Drew introduced legislation to fund the Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration during the shutdown.
