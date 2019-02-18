Although he's taken moderate stances on national issues, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, is on the National Republican Congressional Committee's "offensive targets" list for the 2020 cycle, as someone the party particularly wants to defeat.
That's in spite of him having favored border barrier expansion, voting against Nancy Pelosi for House speaker, and calling the Green New Deal "a wish list — not a serious policy proposal."
"These 55 seats are currently held by vulnerable Democrats and represent prime pickup opportunities for Republicans," the NRCC said in a press release Monday.
The choice facing voters is “freedom or socialism,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer, who seemed to paint all Democrats with the broad brush of extremism.
“Whether they are calling for open borders, refusing to denounce rampant anti-Semitism, advocating for a 90% tax rate or moving to legalize the murder of newborn babies, the new socialist Democrats are pushing an extreme agenda that is sorely out-of-touch," according to Emmer.
Other New Jerseyans on the list include moderate Democrat Mikie Sherrill, D-11th, a helicopter pilot and veteran who became the first Democrat to lead the Morris County district in many years; Andy Kim, D-3rd; Josh Gottheimer, D-5th; and Tom Malinowski, D-7th.
The Green New Deal is a nonbinding resolution introduced Feb. 7 in the House by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York; and in the Senate by Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Massachusetts.
It calls on lawmakers to endorse steps to vastly remake many sectors of the U.S. economy, including moving to 100 percent renewable energy, upgrading infrastructure, boosting oversight of financial services and cleaning up farming processes, according to Congressional Quarterly-Roll Call.
According to Van Drew, who does not support it, "It seeks the complete reorganization of American society, which took hundreds of years to build, in a matter of 10 years."
He called its costs "unimaginable" and said its criticism of the U.S. economic system was inaccurate.
"The United States of America is the greatest and most powerful nation in the history of the world because we are a compassionate, capitalist country,” he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.