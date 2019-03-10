Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2, will be interviewed on the Fox New Show "America’s News Headquarters w/ Eric Shawn," during the noon hour Sunday, his office said.
Van Drew voted this week in favor of H.R. 1, the "For the People Act," which would require the disclosure of all Super PAC donors, and place limits on campaign contributions.
The bill is a response to the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in Citizens United v. FEC in 2010, which said corporations and unions have a First Amendment right to use their general treasury funds for political advertising.
The bill also protects the integrity of elections by strengthening voting rights protections and ending the process of partisan redistricting, according to Van Drew.
“This reform bill will clean-up corruption in Washington, restore our democracy, and promote bipartisanship,” said Van Drew.
Van Drew has garnered a lot of attention as a freshman by focusing on ways to work with the Republicans to end the government shutdown that he dealt with as soon as being sworn in Jan. 3.
He also voted against Nancy Pelosi for speaker, and has been a guest on Fox News shows hosted by Maria Bartiromo to talk about bipartisan solutions to the nation's problems.
He voted with his party, however, in favor of a bill blocking Trump's emergency declaration to build a wall at the southern border. Van Drew said Trump's use of the emergency declaration was not constitutional. Trump should use money he could move without the declaration, focus on building sections of wall this year, and negotiate for more funding next year, Van Drew said.
Van Drew was also central to getting help from Gov. Phil Murphy to get a reopening date from New Jersey Transit. The rail line is now due to reopen, after being closed since last September for installation of Positive Train Control safety equipment, on May 24.
In 2012, as a New Jersey State Senator, Van Drew authored a resolution expressing strong opposition to the Citizens United v. FEC ruling, his office said.
