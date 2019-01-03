WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2, kept his promise to vote "no" on Nancy Pelosi for speaker, but she was elected, receiving 220 of 430 votes cast.
Van Drew took his promise literally.
Most of his peers stood up and either said "Nancy Pelosi" or "Kevin McCarthy" for the Republican nominee. A few Democrats either gave a different name or said "Present."
Van Drew simply said "No," eliciting some confused laughter from the floor and the gallery. Afterwards the clerk stated "Van Drew is present," which seemed to indicate his vote was changed to "Present" to meet rules of the House, but it was not made clear.
Van Drew said via text message from the floor that he voted no, and it was recorded as such, but "officially they can change it" to "Present" under the rules.
But Pelosi, the first woman to be Speaker of the House, had more than enough votes to win the role for the second time. It is the 116th Congress, which will coincide with the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote, and it includes a record number of women members.
She needed, and got, a majority of the votes cast and received a standing ovation from both Democrats and Republicans when her election was final.
Van Drew spent Thursday morning getting his Congressional pin, license plate and identity card, and greeting well wishers in his new office in the Cannon Office Building.
He said then he intended to keep his promise to vote no on Pelosi.
He has said he would prefer a speaker who can work more in a bipartisan manner, and focus on important issues like opposing Atlantic Ocean drilling, veterans care and Social Security, rather than involve the House in bitter partisan fighting.
His Legislative Director Javier Gamboa led him from his new office on the third floor of the Cannon Office Building, through a labyrinth of basement hallways and tunnels to the House Speakers Office, where he picked up the accoutrements of his office.
"This is my pass," he said of the pin he put on his lapel. It and his ID card and license plate give him free access to just about everywhere on the Hill without having to go through endless rounds of security checks.
Then he headed to the House Chamber where the first thing he will do is vote on whether or not to support longtime Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House, now that Democrats have regained control there.
Van Drew was visible on the floor of the Chamber, carrying his grandchild and accompanied by his daughter as he spoke for a few moments to Pelosi at the start of the session. But even after the session was gaveled in at noon, the prayer and flag salute done, the more than 400 members kept on meeting and greeting each other for more than a half hour.
Van Drew campaigned with promises of being his own man, and not blindly following his Democrat Party.
He also campaigned on a promise not to vote for Pelosi, but no other Democrat has yet emerged to challenge her and she is widely expected to win the speakership.
The speaker vote happened first, before swearing in of new members, a House staffer explained, because there must be a speaker to do the swearing in ceremony.
Van Drew was one of 16 House members to sign a letter opposing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House in November. But some have since changed their minds.
“It’s nothing personal. She’s a lovely lady,” Van Drew said at the time. “I just think it’s time to move on.”
Pelosi can only lose 14 Democrat votes and still be elected speaker, assuming that all Republicans vote against her as expected. She is expected to have enough votes.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
