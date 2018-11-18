VENTNOR _ Ventnor Mayor Beth Maccagnano Holtzman, a Republican, announced Sunday she will run for state Assembly in the second district next year.
The 56-year-old is in her 30th year as the fiscal officer for Atlantic County government's department of family and community development. She has been Ventnor mayor for about 2-and-a-half years.
"I love to serve the people, but I see bigger issues," she said of her decision to run for state office. "Here we only have control over what we can do in the city boundaries."
She said she is particularly interested in working on combating addiction, improving how special needs children are served by schools, and increasing safety of school children.
"I lived through having a teenage child with addiction," said Maccagnano Holtzman of her daughter, who is now 26 and has been clean for almost seven years.
Concerning school safety, she advocates putting armed guards in all schools.
"I don't want to get into pro-gun and anti-gun. We just need to protect our children. We've had enough incidents in the country to know it can happen to us."
Also announcing a run for Assembly next year was Republican Freeholder-At-Large for Atlantic County, Frank Formica of Atlantic City.
Current Assembly members from the second district, which encompasses most of Atlantic County, are Democrats Vince Mazzeo of Northfield and John Armato of Buena Vista Township.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.