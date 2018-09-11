Somers Point Sept. 11 ceremony (3)
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog and isolated showers. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Check out Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's forecast.

Residents around South Jersey gathered to remember 9/11. See photos from ceremonies around the area.

One South Jersey school district has closed two schools temporarily due to mold.

Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin launched her media tour on Tuesday

Pleasantville officials try to convince residents to vote for ShotSpotter.

