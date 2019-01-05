LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Villas woman was killed in a house fire early Friday morning, police said.
At about 6:45 a.m., township police responded to the structure fire in the 200 block of East Florida Avenue, according to a news release from the Police Department.
When they arrived, the man who owned the home was outside with neighbors, police said. He had smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.
His wife did not make it out of the hose, police said, and was found in the upstairs bedroom “likely overcome by smoke.”
The identity of the woman was not released.
The home did not have working smoke alarms, police said.
The Villas, Erma and Town Bank fire departments were able to extinguish the fire.
The Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office, the township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.
The Lower Township Rescue Squad, county prosecutor’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office also responded.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.