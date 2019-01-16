The U.S. Department of Agriculture will reopen some Farm Service Agency locations temporarily to perform specific services for farmers and ranchers, Secretary Sonny Perdue said Wednesday.
USDA has recalled about 2,500 FSA employees to open offices, including the Vineland office, on Thursday, January 17; Friday, January 18; and Tuesday, January 22, during normal business hours.
The Vineland Service Center is at 1318 S. Main Road, Building 5, in Vineland and is available at 856-205-1225.
Additionally, farmers who have loan deadlines during the lapse in funding do not need to make payments until the government shutdown ends, USDA said in a press release.
Staff will help farmers with existing farm loans and provide 1099 tax documents to borrowers by the Internal Revenue Service’s deadline, according to a USDA press release.
“Until Congress sends President Trump an appropriations bill in the form that he will sign, we are doing our best to minimize the impact of the partial federal funding lapse on America’s agricultural producers,” Perdue said. “We are bringing back part of our FSA team to help producers with existing farm loans.”
Staff members will be available at certain FSA offices to help producers with:
_ processing payments made on or before December 31, 2018;
_ continuing expiring financing statements; and
_ opening mail to identify priority items.
Staff may also release proceeds from the sale of loan security by signing checks jointly payable to FSA that are brought to the county office by producers.
Staff won't be able to provide other services until the shutdown ends, including (but not limited to) generating new loans or farm loan guarantees; taking new applications for the Market Facilitation Program, certifying 2018 production for MFP payments, services of the Dairy Margin Protection Program or disaster assistance programs
Most available services can be handled over the phone, according to USDA. Producers can begin contacting staff on January 17.
January 15, 2019 had been the original deadline for producers to apply for MFP, but farmers have been unable to apply since December 28, 2018, when FSA offices closed because of the lapse in federal funding.
Perdue has extended the MFP application deadline for a period of time equal to the number of business days FSA offices end up being closed, once the government shutdown ends, USDA said.
Producers who already applied for MFP and certified their 2018 production by December 28, 2018 should have already received their payments, according to USDA.
