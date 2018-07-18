Single-use plastic bags and straws will no longer be allowed in Atlantic County parks, but enforcement will be through warnings for about a year, according to an ordinance passed Tuesday by freeholders.
The freeholders voted to ban all such items which pollute waterways and forests from the county's 7,000-acre park system.
Enforcement will be by county park rangers, according to the ordinance.
For about a year after the effective date, the county will issue warnings to those who bring banned items into the park, to give the public enough time to adjust. But after about a year, the county will issue penalties up to $500 per violation.
The ordinance defines single-use plastic bag as "any plastic bag that is provided to customers at point of sale for carryout purchases by a commercial establishment."
It does not include reusable bags or any carryout bags that are a maximum of 11 inches by 17 inches without handles to carry produce, bulk food, meat or seafood or to hold prescription medication from a pharmacy.
Single-use plastic straws are defined as those used only once before being thrown away or recycled, and include coffee stirrers.
