MAYS LANDING — Jayla Hite-Edwards had more to be thankful for this holiday weekend than a big win by her beloved Absegami High School football team over Oakcrest.
The senior cheerleader for the Galloway Township school got quite the surprise at halftime of Wednesday night’s game when her father, Army Staff Sgt. Tyrone Edwards, came out on to the field to greet her, flowers in hand.
Edwards, a paratrooper stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is in his 30th year of active duty with the military. He was able to come to town for a couple days to see his daughter’s last high school game.
During halftime, Hite-Edwards was summoned to midfield by the public address announcer at Oakcrest.
“I was really confused,” Hite-Edwards said with a smile.
The Oakcrest cheerleading squad was in on the surprise, and quickly stopped its routine to clear a path for Edwards, who met his daughter at midfield.
“It was very emotional,” Hite-Edwards said. “I watch all those videos on Instagram and think how they are so cute. Then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh — it’s happening to me!’ It was a total shock.”
After Edwards presented his daughter with a bouquet and the two shared an emotional hug, Hite-Edwards kiddingly shoved her dad.
“I don’t like getting tricked,” she said with a laugh.
Edwards hadn’t seen his daughter in person since March. His wife is also in the military and wasn’t able to make it home this weekend.
“It was wonderful to see the smile on her face,” Edwards said. “I always say that military kids are resilient because they spend so much time away from family. It’s good to be able to enjoy moments like that.”
Edwards came back Tuesday night and stayed in a local hotel. He leaves Friday to return to duty.
Hite-Edwards is a student at Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts in Somers Point but cheers for her home sending district.
