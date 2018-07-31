Baby duck reunited with mom

Baby duckling is reunited with mom after being saved from Ventnor storm drain by first responders.

 Harris Pogust/Facebook

VENTNOR — Ventnor's first responders rescued a duckling from a storm drain Monday, as the mother duck and an audience of adults and children held their breaths and watched.

The video of the rescue and reuniting of mom and baby in a Rite Aid pharmacy parking lot will make your day.

Baby ducks often fall into storm drains, according to Rutgers University Agricultural Experimentation Station.

"A mother duck can walk across the grate without a problem, and she may not recognize the inherent danger of leading her offspring across it," according to a Rutgers posting. "It is heartbreaking to watch a mother duck frantically circling the grate, calling to her young. Fortunately, we can lend her a helping hand."

The videos below were originally posted by Harris Pogust:

Here's what Rutgers recommends, which is the process used by the Ventnor heroes:

--Using a long steel rod or crowbar for leverage, lift the sewer grate.

--Then use a kitchen strainer or other readily available tool to scoop up the ducklings and return them to their very appreciative mother.

--If you do not have a strong enough metal bar, or you cannot safely lift the grate on your own, call your local sewer authority or fire department.  

Staff Writer Nicole Leonard contributed to this report.

