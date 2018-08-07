Disease cases
Disease cases in the United States from mosquitoes, ticks and fleas, 2004-2016.

 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A mosquito sample collected July 24 in the meadows near the 2200 block of Brighton Avenue in Linwood has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health said Tuesday.

Two earlier positive samples were found in Northfield in early July.

“This is the time of year when positive samples are most likely,” noted Atlantic County Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond, “which is why we remind the public to be vigilant in taking the necessary precautions.”

County public health and mosquito control officials are conducting surveillance, additional control measures and providing educational materials to area residents and businesses.

All but two of the state’s 21 counties (Passaic and Union counties) have reported positive West Nile Virus samples, but no human cases have been reported in the state as of July 28, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

West Nile Virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans. The county health department has these tips for reducing the risk and the spread of the virus:

_ Use an insect repellent whenever going outdoors. Follow product directions carefully and consult with your child’s doctor prior to using on children.

_ Rid properties of mosquito breeding grounds by draining standing water.

_ Clean clogged gutters; check and repair screen doors.

For more information visit aclink.org/publichealth or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. For assistance in removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from a property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.

