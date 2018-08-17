Mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus were recently found in Hammonton, Pleasantville, and Birch Grove Park in Northfield, according to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health.
Positive samples had previously been found in another area of Northfield and in Linwood in July.
“No human cases of West Nile Virus have been found in Atlantic County this year, but we urge residents to take measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites and their properties from becoming mosquito breeding grounds,” stated Patricia Diamond, Atlantic County Public Health Officer.
State officials recently confirmed this year's first human case of West Nile Virus in a 74-year-old man from Hunterdon County in northwest New Jersey.
The county is increasing its mosquito surveillance and control measures in areas where the four new mosquito pool samples tested positive as of August 15.
The recent positive samples were found in the areas around Mill Run Drive and Horton Street in Hammonton; Montclair Drive in Pleasantville, and Birch Grove Park in Northfield.
Infected mosquitoes can transmit West Nile Virus to birds, other animals and humans.
Most infected people will show no symptoms, but those who do can develop fever, headache and body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Residents can reduce their risk and the spread of West Nile Virus by using insect repellent when going outside; getting rid of places for mosquitos to breed by emptying standing water on properties from things like buckets, bird baths, and other containers; and by cleaning clogged gutters and repairing broken screens.
Visit www.aclink.org/publichealth or call the Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971 for more information.
For help removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from a property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
