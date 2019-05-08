WEST WILDWOOD — Property owners here would be getting something New Jerseyans fantasize about — a property-tax decrease — if not for the $271,566 a year they must pay to police Chief Jackie Ferentz and her lawyer as a result of a lawsuit.
School taxes for borough residents have been going down for the past few years because of falling enrollments in a district that does not operate schools but sends its tiny number of children to neighboring schools on a tuition basis.
Last year, school taxes went down about 7 cents per $100 of assessed value, and this year they will go down about 6 cents per $100, said school Business Administrator and Board Secretary Judson "Jud" Moore.
But the municipal budget has gone up two years in a row to pay installments on a $1.7 million judgment, eating up that potential tax cut.
"We are losing out on that because that's paying for the judgment, in theory," said Concerned Taxpayers of West Wildwood Treasurer Susan Czwalina.
"Our tax rate drops, theirs increases — the net effect to the taxpayer is pretty much the same," said Moore. "But I told them, our well is going to run dry here."
Last year, all aspects of the general property-tax bill — county, library, open space and school — dropped for residents of West Wildwood. Only the municipal rate increased.
Mayor Christopher Fox, who lives with Ferentz, has said what matters is that the overall tax rate has stayed stable. When the budget was introduced last week, he and the two other commissioners couldn't even answer questions about the total amount of the 2019 municipal budget.
Fox did not return a call for comment, nor did borough Administrator Christopher Ridings.
According to the budget document, the total to be raised by tax levy for municipal purposes is $2.28 million this year, compared with $2.12 million last year.
So the borough must raise an additional $160,000 from property owners.
The overall budget is $2.87 million for 2019, compared with $2.69 million in 2018.
And that's after a wage freeze for some workers who will work a four-day, 36-hour week instead of a five-day, 40-hour work week.
Moore said the school district had extra money in surplus because of falling enrollment. While there were 60 students in the district four years ago, now there are only about 30, he said.
"We are going to probably do something (to lower school taxes again) next year, but it may not be to this magnitude," said Moore.
He said the borough should control its budget, too, to give the taxpayers a break.
Payments of $5,000 a month to Ferentz started last year and will continue for many years — there are a total of 200 scheduled, while her lawyer is receiving about $18,000 a month for 42 months.
However, members of the Concerned Taxpayers said Ferentz could call in the payments early, forcing the borough to pay it all at once.
Last year, when the payments to Ferentz started, some workers were furloughed one day a week to save money toward paying the judgment.
The borough is also appealing the decision of its insurer not to pay the $1.7 million judgment to Ferentz. The Joint Insurance Fund refused to pay, saying the borough had not adequately defended itself in the lawsuit.
The added cost is only slightly mitigated by $3 million in increased ratables in town, expected to raise a bit more than $30,000 more for the municipality based on the 2018 municipal tax rate of $1.018 per $100 of assessed value.
The municipality has not calculated a new municipal tax rate for this year's budget, said Borough Clerk Donna Frederick.
Residents have also complained about the commissioners recently changing the day and time of borough meetings from Friday evenings, when many out-of-town homeowners could be there, to Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
And at the last public meeting, residents were aghast when the commissioners voted to hire the mayor's daughter, Nicole Fox, as a full-time police officer reporting to Ferentz.
A public hearing on the budget will be held at 3 p.m. June 5 at Borough Hall.
