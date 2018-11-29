Unimproved roads within Wharton State Forest are impassable due to November's heavy rains, and all access points for the Batsto, Mullica, Oswego, and Wading rivers are closed due to hazardous conditions, the state said Thursday.
Many of the roads have extensive ponding or washouts, the New Jersey State Park Service said. The forest is in the Pinelands, which is an area with a naturally high water table.
Some bridges are completely covered by swollen rivers and will be assessed as floodwaters recede, officials said.
The nearly 123,000-acre forest includes parts of Atlantic, Burlington and Camden counties and has hundreds of miles of sand roads roads popular for motorized vehicle use. Its rivers are used for canoeing and kayaking.
Environmentalists have complained that motorized vehicles have caused extensive damage by riding off-road illegally, and the state has taken steps to educate visitors to stay on roads. It has also enlisted the help of the motor community in helping with cleanups and other attempts at remediation.
The Park Service recommends visitors postpone visits to avoid getting stuck, to never drive through high water, and to not use the rivers for recreation until floodwaters recede.
Backcountry camping, hiking, horseback riding, and other trail-related activities may be affected by flooding and limited access. Visitors are advised to call ahead for the latest information on conditions at 609-561-0024.
November rainfall has deluged Wharton with nearly a foot of rain. Located in the Pinelands National Reserve, it also has an extensive network of streams and wetlands.
Batsto Village, the preserved former bog iron and glassmaking center, is open. The Atsion Recreation Area is closed for the season.
For more information visit www.state.nj.us/dep/parksandforests/parks/wharton.html
