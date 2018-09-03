090218_nws_whitesboro
On September 1st 2018, the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival is held. Stedman Graham, originally from Whitesboro and his partner Oprah Winfrey were in attendance. Oprah poses for a picture with Mahki Godwin, 6, of Whitesboro.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Labor Day is expected to be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s, getting closer to 90 on the mainland. Check out Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's forecast here.

Whoopi Goldberg will be making an appearance in Atlantic City this month during a special fundraiser for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ.

A woman from Hawthorne, Passaic County, won over $2.4 million at Borgata Saturday on a slot machine with a $10 bet.

Jim's Lunch, the popular eatery in Millville that closed while the building next to it was demolished, posted Thursday afternoon to Facebook that they anticipate re-opening by Columbus Day.

The Miss America 2019 candidates continued activities in the area this weekend with a golf outing at the Linwood Country Club.

Seasonal layoffs in the tourism industry will begin after Labor Day, and the resort’s nine casino hotel properties will not be immune.

