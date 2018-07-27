CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Local event promoter Amanda Thomas, who pleaded guilty to third-degree theft for taking $5,000 from a victim's account without permission, was sentenced to four years' probation Friday.
She will serve no jail time.
Both the prosecutor and the judge said Boardwalk Entertainment founder Thomas has refused to take responsibility for her actions, based on statements she made in an interview with a probation officer for her pre-sentencing report.
But Thomas told Superior Court Judge Michael Donohue she is sorry and does take responsibility.
“The defendant … blames a billing error … she even blames the victim, saying the victim was malicious,” said Joanna Vassallo, a special deputy attorney general. “She views this as a cost of doing business. That makes her a significant threat to the public going forward.”
Thomas was charged with theft by unlawful taking and computer criminal activity after she withdrew $5,000 from a victim’s bank account without that person’s knowledge.
Thomas at first said the money was taken by mistake and was refunded as soon as she found out about it, but later pleaded guilty.
Donohue asked her whether she wanted to change her plea to not guilty, in light of her statements to the probation officer.
Thomas declined.
"I apologize to the victim. I'm sorry, this will never happen again," Thomas told the judge. "I have definitely learned my lesson."
Vassallo said Thomas committed the theft to which she has admitted while in the pretrial intervention program, which makes her more likely to reoffend.
In 2016, Ocean City police charged Thomas with withdrawing $3,666 from the Betsy Young Memorial Fund and using the money for personal expenses.
Thomas, formerly of Ocean City, formed the fund herself after high school to honor an Ocean City Intermediate School teacher who had a brain tumor. She enrolled in a one-year pretrial intervention program, and the 2016 charge was later dismissed.
Thomas's attorney Beverly Mcall, of Sea Isle City, said she wasn't present during the interview and believes the problem was with the probation officer.
"When I spoke to the client, she said the personal questions the probation officer asked her — she thought they were inappropriate. It's not that she was not trying to cooperate. She felt uncomfortable with officer interviewing her," McCall told the judge.
But the judge refused to accept the probation officer was the cause of the problems with the interview.
"Essentially you were denying you did anything wrong," said Donohue.
No restitution is needed because the victim has already been refunded the money, but Thomas will pay fines of more than $750, at $100 a month, according to her attorney.
Donohue said Thomas had four prior arrests but no convictions, and that was a mitigating factor in her favor.
"But based on your equivocation, I cannot find the circumstances are unlikely to recur," said Donohue.
He imposed the recommended sentence for theft by unlawful taking, he said.
Thomas temporarily shut down her company when charged early in the year. But it appears she will start it up again. Her attorney said she is self-employed when the judge asked if she had a full-time job and could agree to a payment plan.
All permits awarded to Boardwalk Entertainment for 2018 events, which included food truck festivals, beach concerts, a pet-adoption program and a train show, were rescinded by the city of Wildwood after Thomas was charged.
Boardwalk Entertainment created the Wildwood Food Truck Festival and worked on the Fall in Love with Wildwood marketing campaign in Cape May County. She coordinated a 2017 food truck festival in Ventnor.
