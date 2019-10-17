Friday will be breezy as opposed to windy. Winds will ease as we begin the weekend but will pick back up by the end of it, as a tropical disturbance, possibly Nestor, moves off the East Coast.
First, I want to recap what happened with the winds Wednesday into Thursday. We started off Wednesday night with some power outages, mainly in Ocean City, where about 1,500 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power. We also had two trees fall.
Then, as we went into Thursday, winds gusted generally in the 40s except well inland. Power outages were fairly minimal, despite the gusts. We went from a wind advisory to a high wind warning (except for Cumberland County) and then back into a wind advisory.
8:07 p.m. update: Power has been restored to most of Ocean City that lost it earlier in the …
On Friday, we’ll call it a breezy day. Winds will be out of the west-northwest to northwest around 15-20 mph, with gusts in the 25-35 mph range. No damage or power outages are expected. There will just be hair flying around.
Temperatures will start off in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The winds will again prevent temperatures from warming too much. So low to mid-60s will be the case, which is also seasonable for this time of year.
High pressure will near the area during the evening. That will calm winds down just around sunset. As it does so, air temperatures will be free to fall, since dew points will be low as well.
High school football will see temperatures in the 50s at the start of the games, falling into the 40s in a few spots by the end. A mainly clear sky will be had.
We will likely see the development of frost late in the Pine Barrens. Low temperatures there will get into the mid-30s. Elsewhere on the mainland, expect Saturday morning lows around 40. Protect your plants if need be.
Otherwise, we’ll warm up quickly in the morning with plentiful sunshine. By the afternoon, we’ll be in the 60-65 degree range, all good for pumpkin patches, hay rides and yard cleanups.
Saturday night will be seasonable and comfortable, with slowly increasing clouds. We then look to the tropics for Sunday’s forecast. A system, likely Tropical Storm Nestor, will make landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Saturday. From there, it’ll quickly move northeast through the Deep South, turning post-tropical.
It will be offshore but come near South Jersey on Sunday. As of now, clouds and a stiff east wind will be a good bet. Rainfall, if any, would be limited, as the storm will turn more east than north by the time it goes off the coast again. Overall, keep your outdoor plans unless you have no risk tolerance for the rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
We’ll squeeze in a dry Monday, with a partly sunny sky and warm temperatures. It’ll feel fairly similar to this past Monday.
Then, a potential storm system will move through sometime between Monday night and Tuesday.
