FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Frank J. Baker, of Bridgeton, was charged Monday with homicide in connection with the shooting death of Jair Rennie, 22, also of Bridgeton, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
Baker, 25, was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
The homicide occurred at 2:09 p.m. Saturday in the backyard of a residence on Longview Drive here, Webb-McRae said.
Baker shot Rennie multiple times before fleeing the area, Webb-McRae said. Baker was apprehended and lodged in the Cumberland County Jail, she said.
BRIDGETON — Two of the city men charged in the July murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo were…
Frank Baker III, 50, of the Cedarville section of Lawrence Township, who is the father to Frank J. Baker, was charged with the following: two counts of tampering with a witness; hindering apprehension; obstruction; and tampering with physical evidence, Webb-McRae said.
Baker III broke off a driver-side, rear-view mirror that sustained damage from a gunshot and contained traces of blood, according to the complaint-warrant. He also forced a witness to shower with bleach and surrender her clothing that she wore while she witnessed the shooting, the complaint-warrant said.
Baker III is also lodged in the Cumberland County Jail, Webb-McRae said.
The initial investigation was conducted by the New Jersey State Police Homicide South Unit and Troop A Criminal Investigation Office, Webb-McRae said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.