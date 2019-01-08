A Cumberland County judge sentenced a Bridgeton man to serve concurrent terms in state prison for charges stemming from a 2016 shooting at the Country Meadows Mobile Home Park in Millville.
Antwon McGriff was determined by Millville Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office to be the shooter in an incident that left one victim, Victor Bernal, in his car with a gunshot wound to his upper back area January 25, 2016.
McGriff later surrendered to law enforcement and gave a statement to police saying that the gun went off accidentally when he confronted Bernal about an incident that had occurred the previous day.
McGriff was found guilty of possession of a handgun for a unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun in November. The jury acquitted McGriff of his attempted murder charge and several counts of aggravated assault.
Judge Cristen D'Arrigo sentenced McGriff to 16 years in state prison with an 8 year period of parole ineligibility for possession of a handgun for an unlawful purose. He will also serve a concurrent 8 year sentence with a 4 year period of parole inellegibility for unlawful possession of a handgun.
