Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

A Cumberland County judge sentenced a Bridgeton man to serve concurrent terms in state prison for charges stemming from a 2016 shooting at the Country Meadows Mobile Home Park in Millville.   

Antwon McGriff was determined by Millville Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office to be the shooter in an incident that left one victim, Victor Bernal, in his car with a gunshot wound to his upper back area January 25, 2016.

McGriff later surrendered to law enforcement and gave a statement to police saying that the gun went off accidentally when he confronted Bernal about an incident that had occurred the previous day.

McGriff was found guilty of possession of a handgun for a unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun in November. The jury acquitted McGriff of his attempted murder charge and several counts of aggravated assault.

Judge Cristen D'Arrigo sentenced McGriff to 16 years in state prison with an 8 year period of parole ineligibility for possession of a handgun for an unlawful purose. He will also serve a concurrent 8 year sentence with a 4 year period of parole inellegibility for unlawful possession of a handgun.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Reported local South Jersey news for the weekly papers before joining the Press of Atlantic City in November. Graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with degrees in writing.

Tags

Staff Writer

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments