Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cousins, Katelynn Whitesell and Kristian Davis, both 6, play together at the Ivy Square Apartments in Bridgeton. Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34 million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton.
Brett Meringoff, Vice President of WinnDevelopment spoke at the event. Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34-million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton. Formerly known as Bridgeton Villas, the community has been renamed Ivy Square Apartments. The acquisition and rehabilitation project not only preserved the community’s affordability for 30 years, but also completely modernized the apartments and exterior of community, improved energy efficiency and expanded the supportive services available to residents. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34-million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton. Formerly known as Bridgeton Villas, the community has been renamed Ivy Square Apartments. The acquisition and rehabilitation project not only preserved the community’s affordability for 30 years, but also completely modernized the apartments and exterior of community, improved energy efficiency and expanded the supportive services available to residents. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34-million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton. Formerly known as Bridgeton Villas, the community has been renamed Ivy Square Apartments. The acquisition and rehabilitation project not only preserved the community’s affordability for 30 years, but also completely modernized the apartments and exterior of community, improved energy efficiency and expanded the supportive services available to residents. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Senator Stephen M. Sweeney spoke at the event. Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34-million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton. Formerly known as Bridgeton Villas, the community has been renamed Ivy Square Apartments. The acquisition and rehabilitation project not only preserved the community’s affordability for 30 years, but also completely modernized the apartments and exterior of community, improved energy efficiency and expanded the supportive services available to residents. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly spoke at the event. Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34-million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton. Formerly known as Bridgeton Villas, the community has been renamed Ivy Square Apartments. The acquisition and rehabilitation project not only preserved the community’s affordability for 30 years, but also completely modernized the apartments and exterior of community, improved energy efficiency and expanded the supportive services available to residents. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cousins, Katelynn Whitesell,6,and Kristian Davis,6, playing together at the Ivy Square Apartments. Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34-million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton. Formerly known as Bridgeton Villas, the community has been renamed Ivy Square Apartments. The acquisition and rehabilitation project not only preserved the community’s affordability for 30 years, but also completely modernized the apartments and exterior of community, improved energy efficiency and expanded the supportive services available to residents. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cousins, Katelynn Whitesell and Kristian Davis, both 6, play together at the Ivy Square Apartments in Bridgeton. Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34 million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Brett Meringoff, Vice President of WinnDevelopment spoke at the event. Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34-million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton. Formerly known as Bridgeton Villas, the community has been renamed Ivy Square Apartments. The acquisition and rehabilitation project not only preserved the community’s affordability for 30 years, but also completely modernized the apartments and exterior of community, improved energy efficiency and expanded the supportive services available to residents. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34-million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton. Formerly known as Bridgeton Villas, the community has been renamed Ivy Square Apartments. The acquisition and rehabilitation project not only preserved the community’s affordability for 30 years, but also completely modernized the apartments and exterior of community, improved energy efficiency and expanded the supportive services available to residents. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34-million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton. Formerly known as Bridgeton Villas, the community has been renamed Ivy Square Apartments. The acquisition and rehabilitation project not only preserved the community’s affordability for 30 years, but also completely modernized the apartments and exterior of community, improved energy efficiency and expanded the supportive services available to residents. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Senator Stephen M. Sweeney spoke at the event. Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34-million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton. Formerly known as Bridgeton Villas, the community has been renamed Ivy Square Apartments. The acquisition and rehabilitation project not only preserved the community’s affordability for 30 years, but also completely modernized the apartments and exterior of community, improved energy efficiency and expanded the supportive services available to residents. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly spoke at the event. Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34-million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton. Formerly known as Bridgeton Villas, the community has been renamed Ivy Square Apartments. The acquisition and rehabilitation project not only preserved the community’s affordability for 30 years, but also completely modernized the apartments and exterior of community, improved energy efficiency and expanded the supportive services available to residents. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cousins, Katelynn Whitesell,6,and Kristian Davis,6, playing together at the Ivy Square Apartments. Local and state officials celebrated the completion of a $34-million project to preserve and rehabilitate a 156-unit affordable housing community in Bridgeton. Formerly known as Bridgeton Villas, the community has been renamed Ivy Square Apartments. The acquisition and rehabilitation project not only preserved the community’s affordability for 30 years, but also completely modernized the apartments and exterior of community, improved energy efficiency and expanded the supportive services available to residents. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
BRIDGETON — A $13 million affordable housing project unveiled earlier this week provided a preview of what Atlantic City residents can expect from the development company rehabilitating three historic buildings in the resort later this year.
On Tuesday, Boston-based WinnCompanies celebrated the opening of Ivy Square Apartments, a 156-unit affordable housing complex formerly known as the Bridgeton Villas.
The two-phase, $13.3 million renovation project will ensure a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable housing options for the next 30 years, according to the developer.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
ATLANTIC CITY — Now that WinnDevelopment has purchased three historic buildings long used fo…
"When we acquired this site in early 2017, we promised to maintain this housing's affordability for at least three more decades and to significantly improve the quality of life for the families who live here," said Brett Meringoff, senior vice president of Winn. "Today, we can say we have kept this promise. ... This once neglected property is now a source of pride for residents and an asset to the community."
Silvia Clark, a 16-year resident of the property, said other management has come and gone during her time.
"But Winn came and they transformed everything," she said. "Winn is a winner."
ATLANTIC CITY — WinnDevelopment will announce plans for the future of the historic Sencit Li…
The project included complete kitchen and bathroom upgrades to every apartment, new roofs on all eight residential buildings as well as updated facades, new HVAC systems, a security camera system that is linked directly to the city's Police Department, repaved parking lots and sidewalks, landscaping and the construction of a community building where an underused basketball court used to be.
Winn purchased three buildings in Atlantic City this year for $17.3 million, which included a $4.45 million loan from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. The renovation of the Schoolhouse Apartments, Disston Apartments and Liberty Apartments will begin later this year.
WinnCompanies owns more than 100 multifamily housing properties in 11 states and Washington, D.C., with more than 13,000 apartments, the company said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A WinnDevelopment vice president explained how his company can renovate 153 …
State Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, said Ivy Square was the "gold standard" for affordable housing in New Jersey.
"The new housing opportunities address the real-life needs of working families in Bridgeton and will improve the quality of life for countless individuals in the years to come," he said.
Mayor Albert Kelly, who is also president and CEO of the 501c3 nonprofit Gateway Community Action Partnership, said the community "couldn't have asked for a better partner than Winn" in transforming the former Villas.
Edward Bethea, chief operating officer of Gateway, said the organization will work with tenants to "create steps toward self-sufficiency and home ownership."
1 of 15
School House Apartments. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
School House Apartments. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Lieutenant governor Sheila Oliver spoke about the project at the press conference at Fellowship Hall of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church, 1709 Arctic Avenue. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sal DaSilva, 49, of Liberty Apartments waiting for improvements. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sal DaSilva, 49, of Liberty Apartments waiting for improvements. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Grace Russell,56, of Liberty Apartments hope for improvements. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sal DaSilva, 49, of Liberty Apartments waiting for improvements now that WinnCompanies of Boston has purchased it and two other historic Atlantic City buildings long used for low-income housing. Behind him is a small kitchen off his living room, which has not been updated in years. (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sal DaSilva, 49, of Liberty Apartments waiting for improvements. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sal DaSilva, 49, of Liberty Apartments waiting for improvements. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Liberty Apartments resident Sal DaSilva, 49, says his air conditioning doesn’t work and there is no ventilation in his windowless bathroom. A developer is about to begin renovating Liberty and two other low-income housing complexes in the city.
GALLERY: WinnDevelopment announces plans for 3 AC apartment complexes
1 of 15
School House Apartments. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
School House Apartments. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Lieutenant governor Sheila Oliver spoke about the project at the press conference at Fellowship Hall of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church, 1709 Arctic Avenue. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sal DaSilva, 49, of Liberty Apartments waiting for improvements. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sal DaSilva, 49, of Liberty Apartments waiting for improvements. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Grace Russell,56, of Liberty Apartments hope for improvements. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sal DaSilva, 49, of Liberty Apartments waiting for improvements now that WinnCompanies of Boston has purchased it and two other historic Atlantic City buildings long used for low-income housing. Behind him is a small kitchen off his living room, which has not been updated in years. (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sal DaSilva, 49, of Liberty Apartments waiting for improvements. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sal DaSilva, 49, of Liberty Apartments waiting for improvements. WinnCompanies on the future of the three historic Sencit Liberty properties, now providing 153 units of income-restricted family affordable housing. There are 67 rental units at the Liberty Apartments, in a converted historic hotel at 1519 Baltic Avenue; 66 rental units at Schoolhouse Apartments, in a converted former school at 61 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 20 rental units at Disston Apartments, in a converted former YMCA building at 1711 Arctic Avenue. May 29, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Liberty Apartments resident Sal DaSilva, 49, says his air conditioning doesn’t work and there is no ventilation in his windowless bathroom. A developer is about to begin renovating Liberty and two other low-income housing complexes in the city.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.