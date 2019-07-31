BRIDGETON — A $13 million affordable housing project unveiled earlier this week provided a preview of what Atlantic City residents can expect from the development company rehabilitating three historic buildings in the resort later this year. 

On Tuesday, Boston-based WinnCompanies celebrated the opening of Ivy Square Apartments, a 156-unit affordable housing complex formerly known as the Bridgeton Villas. 

The two-phase, $13.3 million renovation project will ensure a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable housing options for the next 30 years, according to the developer. 

"When we acquired this site in early 2017, we promised to maintain this housing's affordability for at least three more decades and to significantly improve the quality of life for the families who live here," said Brett Meringoff, senior vice president of Winn. "Today, we can say we have kept this promise. ... This once neglected property is now a source of pride for residents and an asset to the community."

Silvia Clark, a 16-year resident of the property, said other management has come and gone during her time.

"But Winn came and they transformed everything," she said. "Winn is a winner."

The project included complete kitchen and bathroom upgrades to every apartment, new roofs on all eight residential buildings as well as updated facades, new HVAC systems, a security camera system that is linked directly to the city's Police Department, repaved parking lots and sidewalks, landscaping and the construction of a community building where an underused basketball court used to be.

Winn purchased three buildings in Atlantic City this year for $17.3 million, which included a $4.45 million loan from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. The renovation of the Schoolhouse Apartments, Disston Apartments and Liberty Apartments will begin later this year.

WinnCompanies owns more than 100 multifamily housing properties in 11 states and Washington, D.C., with more than 13,000 apartments, the company said.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, said Ivy Square was the "gold standard" for affordable housing in New Jersey.

"The new housing opportunities address the real-life needs of working families in Bridgeton and will improve the quality of life for countless individuals in the years to come," he said.

Mayor Albert Kelly, who is also president and CEO of the 501c3 nonprofit Gateway Community Action Partnership, said the community "couldn't have asked for a better partner than Winn" in transforming the former Villas.

Edward Bethea, chief operating officer of Gateway, said the organization will work with tenants to "create steps toward self-sufficiency and home ownership."

GALLERY: WinnDevelopment announces plans for 3 AC apartment complexes

1 of 15

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments