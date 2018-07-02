cumberland breaking carousel

MILLVILLE — A 17-year-old Bridgeton teen died Sunday after being pulled unconscious from a Millville pond two days earlier, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded at 7 p.m. Friday to a call about a possible drowning at Menantico Ponds, where they found the 17-year-old boy unresponsive at the scene, Millville police Detective Lt. Ross Hoffman said in a news release.

The teen went swimming Friday with three friends when he started to struggle in a deep part of the pond and went underwater, the release said. He was pulled from the water by two friends and another person in the area, the release said.

On the scene, authorities attempted to resuscitate the teen with CPR, and he was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. He was later transferred to DuPont Hospital for treatment, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Police Department on Sunday that the teen died, police said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the teen.

— Erin Serpico

Covering breaking news for The Press of Atlantic City since September 2016. Graduate of the University of Maryland, Central Jersey native.

