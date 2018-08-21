BRIDGETON - A stabbing at a Route 49 gas station has left one unidentified person in custody and one teenager in stable condition at a Delaware hospital, according to a Bridgeton police Facebook post.
Police responded to Riggins gas station Monday afternoon at the intersection of Burlington Road and Route 49 on the reports of a person shot on location.
The victim, Zahmere McCoy, 19, of Bridgeton, had already been taken from the gas station to Inspira Hospital in Bridgeton.
Chief of Police Michael Gaimari said that one unidentified person was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m. and that charges are pending.
Police believe the suspect and victim were in separate cars when they pulled up to the gas station and that an altercation occurred and resulted in McCoy being shot.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.