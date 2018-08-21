Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

BRIDGETON - A stabbing at a Route 49 gas station has left one unidentified person in custody and one teenager in stable condition at a Delaware hospital, according to a Bridgeton police Facebook post.

Police responded to Riggins gas station Monday afternoon at the intersection of Burlington Road and Route 49 on the reports of a person shot on location.

The victim, Zahmere McCoy, 19, of Bridgeton, had already been taken from the gas station to Inspira Hospital in Bridgeton.

Chief of Police Michael Gaimari said that one unidentified person was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m. and that charges are pending.

Police believe the suspect and victim were in separate cars when they pulled up to the gas station and that an altercation occurred and resulted in McCoy being shot.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7258

mreil@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmaxreil

Tags

I’ve written for multiple publications including Levittown Now, Passyunk Post, Philadelphia Neighborhoods,Temple News and JUMP Magazine. I’ve covered arts, entertainment, business, music, sports and local government. Experienced in videography.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.