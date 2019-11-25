UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Bridgeton woman died Saturday morning after an accident at the intersection of Route 612 and Route 77, the New Jersey State Police said.
Troopers responded to mile marker 6.8 on Route 77 at 8:35 a.m. Saturday for a report of a car accident, police said.
A Chevrolet SUV, driven by Walter Richman, 44, of Pilesgrove, was travelling south on Route 77 when it collided with a Jeep, driven by Sandra Wry, 57, of Bridgeton, travelling east on Route 612. Wry died as a result of her injuries.
