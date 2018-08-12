BRIDGETON — A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning while on the front porch of her home, authorities said.
Erica S. McNair, of Bridgeton, was found with a gunshot wound to the head at 1:33 a.m. Saturday at the 200 block of Walnut Street, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.
Bridgeton Police had responded to the area for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, McNair was transported to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland and later to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where died from her injuries, the statement said.
According to the preliminary investigation, McNair was on the front porch of her home at 243 Walnut Street with two others when multiple gunshots were fired, Webb-McRae said.
Two unknown people fled the area, the statement said, and numerous shell casings were found.
Bridgeton Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating the incident.
Webb-McRae added that investigators have had difficulty with cooperation from witnesses, and anyone with information should contact prosecutor's office Detective James Riley at 856-982-6256.
The shooting took place about a half-mile away from where 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo, of Bridgeton, was killed by stray gunfire that went through the walls of her bedroom on July 17.
On Thursday, youth football coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones, 37, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School in Millville.
Webb-McRae had submitted an op-ed to The Press of Atlantic City on Saturday, where she wrote those two murders had “deeply moved and shocked” her, and that the community needs to come together to help end gun violence.
Anyone can share information anonymously by: Downloading the CCPOTIP App and choosing the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office; submitting an anonymous tip via text to 847411 with CCPOTIP and the tip in the message line; or by going to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Facebook or webpage (njccpo.org) and submitting a tip.
