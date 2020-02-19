With Tuesday night’s storm in the rearview mirror, we will look forward to another brief but wintry cold snap. Those looking for wintry weather in the form of snow, though, will likely continue to be disappointed as a southern storm, with snow, just misses.
A cold front will have lingered over the Delmarva Peninsula and Delaware Bay for much of the night, bringing rain to the extreme southern part of New Jersey.
However, any rain will exit off Cape May from 5 to 7 a.m.
Clouds will be present during the morning, though I’d expect peeks of sunshine north of the Atlantic City Expressway. Temperatures will start off mild, from 40 to 45 degrees.
However, cold air in the midlevels of the atmosphere will pour in throughout the day. While it won’t fully translate to us at the surface just yet, it will stunt the mercury from climbing up the thermometer.
High temperatures will be in the upper 40s during the afternoon as the sun breaks out. So, we will only go up fewer than 10 degrees.
The cold air will come Wednesday night.
Temperatures will fall quickly through the 30s, getting into the 20s by midnight.
From there, the shore slides into the mid-20s by the time we get to a bright Thursday morning. The mainland will make it all the way down to about 20.
Thursday will start with the sun, but clouds will build in for the afternoon. A strong high pressure will stretch from the Northern Plains into New England. With a strong west-to-east presence, it will act as a wall against any storms.
Don’t cringe, snow lovers, but snow will fall in parts of Virginia and North Carolina — yes, the South — Thursday into Thursday night. There’ll be enough cold air to flip rain to snow there.
For us, you could say it’s “too cold to snow.” In reality, we’re too dry to really snow. High pressure will do its thing, giving us high temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.
If there’s any potential for flakes, it would come Thursday night, as the center of the low-pressure system makes its closest approach.
The southern Delmarva Peninsula likely will see snow, but I still don’t see it doing that here. I’ll give a 20% chance Cape May sees anything, with a big fat 0% north of the Atlantic City Expressway.
High pressure will nose itself closer to the region Friday.
Expect plentiful sunshine, with just a few clouds around. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s, with a strong northeast wind. Bring the gloves and scarf, as it’ll feel like the 20s during the day.
The winds will lighten up Friday night, but lows will dip into the teens on the mainland, with mid-20s at the shore.
Our weekend is looking great. We’ll be loaded with sunshine and mild weather. Daytime highs will be 50 to 55, slightly cooler at the sandy shores.
