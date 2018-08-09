A cold front moving through Thursday morning will cut the edge off the oppressive humidity for the rest of the work week.
However, a return to humid weather will bring risks of showers/storms through the weekend.
For the first time this month, we will think about dew points not in terms of “sticky” or “oppressive,” but rather “not all that bad.” Last night, showers/storms came ahead of a cold front that passes through during the morning. As we have advertised all week, it will not lower the mercury in the thermometer, but the lower humidity will definitely make the 90-degree weather more tolerable.
The morning will start off mostly cloudy. However, we should be partly sunny by noon and mostly sunny for the afternoon. The shore will actually be in the upper 80s, as the sea breeze should be pinned back.
I do believe you can leave the windows opened Thursday night if you live on the mainland. Lows will be in the upper 60s. It will be a bit muggy, but that is all. Shore lows will be in the low 70s.
Friday continues the momentum from Thursday. This will be the best day of the weekend. We’ll see a plethora of sunshine as dew points go into the mid 60s (no frizz emergency expected). It will be baking under the sun, with highs in the low 90s on the mainland.
Clouds increase Friday night but it’ll be an excellent one to be on the boardwalk. Lows will slide through the 80s during the evening, bottoming out 70-75 Saturday morning. Then, we see a change.
A cold front arrives early Saturday, but then stalls out over the region. Aloft, a trough of low pressure will dig in from Quebec and eventually cut itself off from the flow in the Midwest by Sunday. Another cold front pushes this all away Tuesday.
No day is jumping out as a washout. Saturday should not be, though hit or miss showers/storms are expected. You can try outdoor activities and hopefully squeak in a stretch of dry hours. Sunday will be about the same. However, if any day is a washout, this would be it. I would not plan much outdoors just yet.
Monday may actually see us caught in between two waves of moisture. We’re a little too far out to know the hourly forecast, but I did keep us dry.
