After a two day stretch of wintry weather, we’ll have a two-day reprieve of fall-like weather for Sunday and Monday. A three-day streak of something will come Tuesday though, as winter slides back in, bringing perhaps a record-breaking day in its journey in South Jersey.
Sunday morning will be a more tolerable morning outside than Saturday morning. Still, morning lows around 32 on the mainland will feel more like mid-December than mid-November. The shore will be in the upper 30s.
High pressure will slowly slide offshore throughout the day. As a result, winds will blow from the south to southwest. That means warmer air and a break from the wintry chill.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s. That’s right around average and great for leaf raking or maybe you want to get in some time to see the last of the fall colors.
It’ll be a mix of clouds and sun Sunday courtesy of a piece of mid-level moisture moving through.
Temperatures will be slow to fall Sunday evening. It’ll go through the 50s then into the 40s. Come Monday morning, we’ll be about seasonable. It’ll be mild enough for a light layer heading out the door.
I continue to foresee good weather for any outdoor Veterans Day ceremonies. Temperatures will peak around 60 degrees, as we continue to see a southerly wind. I may even pop the windows open for a little bit during the day.
You may even want the windows opened for a bit during the evening. Clouds will thicken, keeping the heat from the day trapped closer to the ground.
We’ll then go from our two-day reprieve back into the freezer Tuesday. A low-pressure system will move into New England, and we’ll get the trailing cold front to power through.
Rain should begin between 7 and 10 a.m. It’ll fall as spotty showers for a few hours, ending between noon and 3 p.m. Rainfall totals will be between 0.01 to 0.10 inches.
More impressive will be the Canadian air that will again dive in. Winds will pick up out of the north around 15 mph, gusting to around 30. Temperatures will peak in the morning, but it will be no match for the wintry wind. It’ll fall through the 40s and into the 30s during the afternoon. Wind chills may be below freezing by dark.
Lows will be in the 20s, as it clears out Tuesday night. A few spots like Vineland or Hammonton could be in the teens. With a base temperature that low, we will fail to rise much Wednesday. Highs will only peak in the upper 30s. That will be enough for a record cold. This will be winter jacket cold, with wind chill below 32, even during the day.
Finally, a note about Saturday morning. Millville broke its record low temperature with a frigid 18-degree reading. The old record was 20 back in 2000.
7) Nov. 22, 1989
Two days before, South Jersey Nov. 20 with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. However, as The Press archives show, strong winds swept through on Tuesday. Which, presumably, was an icy wind, enough for 1.5 inches of snow to fall Nov. 22.
Talk about cold turkey, that snow pack and cold air lingered into Thanksgiving the following day. Both the high and low temperatures are record cold to this day, with a high of 31 and a frigid low of 10 degrees.
6) Nov. 19, 1955
Eight people were injured, two seriously, as a mix of snow and rain fell across the region. 0.4 inches of snow fell on that cold Saturday.
5) Nov. 16, 1936
It was only 0.1 inches, but it's enough to be measureable.
4) Nov. 13, 1904
The earliest, by year, on the list, the 0.2 inch amount came with temperatures not even falling to freezing.
3) Nov. 7, 2012
This will forever be known as the post-Superstorm Sandy snow storm. Not even two weeks removed from the destruction and devastation of the storm, 2.5 inches of snow fell on that date as rain turned to snow.
The heavy, wet snow, accumulated on debris yet to be carried away, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly noted. 18,000 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power.
2) Nov. 6, 1953
3.2 inches of snow, third for most one day snowfall on record, fell in the early part of the month at A.C. Airport. The Press archives reported on 65 mph winds and significant coastal flooding.
1) Nov. 5, 1973
This A.C. Airport 0.1 inch amount of snow takes home the gold for the earliest measurable snow on record. Again, the temperature didn't fall below freezing for this time, either.
However, South Jersey's seen flurries in October before
Oct. 29, 2011
One year before Superstorm Sandy struck, another unusual weather event happened in South Jersey. Unmeasurable wet snow and sleet mixed in with rain at times on this Saturday afternoon at A.C. Airport.
Oct. 10, 1979
According to retired National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Eberwine, light rain and snow mixed around 2 and 3 p.m. at A.C. Marina then.
Oct. 06, 1935
Flakes have flown in South Jersey before Columbus Day. A.C. Marina reported a trace of snow or sleet on this day.
While a low temperature of 39 degrees on this day leaves some skepticism as to there was actually any frozen precipitation, there has been sleet even as warm as the low 40s before. Average lows are still in the mid-50s.
