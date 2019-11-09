Sunny Fall Foliage

Maple trees lining Hammonton Lake Park show off bright colors as the fall foliage season hits its peak in South Jersey. (Oct 23, 2019)

After a two day stretch of wintry weather, we’ll have a two-day reprieve of fall-like weather for Sunday and Monday. A three-day streak of something will come Tuesday though, as winter slides back in, bringing perhaps a record-breaking day in its journey in South Jersey.

Sunday morning will be a more tolerable morning outside than Saturday morning. Still, morning lows around 32 on the mainland will feel more like mid-December than mid-November. The shore will be in the upper 30s.

High pressure will slowly slide offshore throughout the day. As a result, winds will blow from the south to southwest. That means warmer air and a break from the wintry chill.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s. That’s right around average and great for leaf raking or maybe you want to get in some time to see the last of the fall colors.

It’ll be a mix of clouds and sun Sunday courtesy of a piece of mid-level moisture moving through.

Temperatures will be slow to fall Sunday evening. It’ll go through the 50s then into the 40s. Come Monday morning, we’ll be about seasonable. It’ll be mild enough for a light layer heading out the door.

I continue to foresee good weather for any outdoor Veterans Day ceremonies. Temperatures will peak around 60 degrees, as we continue to see a southerly wind. I may even pop the windows open for a little bit during the day.

You may even want the windows opened for a bit during the evening. Clouds will thicken, keeping the heat from the day trapped closer to the ground.

We’ll then go from our two-day reprieve back into the freezer Tuesday. A low-pressure system will move into New England, and we’ll get the trailing cold front to power through.

Rain should begin between 7 and 10 a.m. It’ll fall as spotty showers for a few hours, ending between noon and 3 p.m. Rainfall totals will be between 0.01 to 0.10 inches.

More impressive will be the Canadian air that will again dive in. Winds will pick up out of the north around 15 mph, gusting to around 30. Temperatures will peak in the morning, but it will be no match for the wintry wind. It’ll fall through the 40s and into the 30s during the afternoon. Wind chills may be below freezing by dark.

Lows will be in the 20s, as it clears out Tuesday night. A few spots like Vineland or Hammonton could be in the teens. With a base temperature that low, we will fail to rise much Wednesday. Highs will only peak in the upper 30s. That will be enough for a record cold. This will be winter jacket cold, with wind chill below 32, even during the day.

Finally, a note about Saturday morning. Millville broke its record low temperature with a frigid 18-degree reading. The old record was 20 back in 2000.

