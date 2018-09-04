BRIGANTINE — Police charged three city residents in the span of two weeks with multiple burglaries and theft, according to a Police Department Facebook post.
On Aug. 23, a citizen called police reporting that he found a man burglarizing his car. Police located the man, Daniel Pino, 18, with stolen items. Pino was arrested and charged with burglary and theft and was released on a summons, police said.
On Monday, Officer Sweet took a report of a burglary at the Brigantine Seaside Market where video surveillance showed a suspect entering the business three nights in a row and stealing cash from the register and merchandise. Ivan Diaz, 28, was identified, arrested and charged with burglary and theft. He was in the Atlantic County jail on a warrant, police said.
And on Tuesday, Officer Lyons was patrolling the area of 40th Street for a report of a car burglary. Lyons identified a subject on a bike matching the description of the man previously caught on video surveillance, police said.
When Officer Lyons tried to stop the suspect, the man left his bike and ran away. Richard Brown, 20, was apprehended without incident and charged with multiple vehicle burglaries ranging from Aug. 28 to Tuesday. He was released on a summons, police said.
The arrests were a cooperative effort between Brigantine citizens, the Police Department's Patrol Division and Detective Bureau.
