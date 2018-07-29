BRIGANTINE — All hands were on deck Sunday afternoon for Brigantine public safety departments as lifeguards, police and firefighters responded to a child’s near-drowning, a structure fire and a water rescue at different points on the island.
Emergency response officials received simultaneous reports about 1 p.m. of an unconscious child from a near-drowning on the beach at 5th Street North and a structure fire in the 100 block of 25th Street.
Fire officials who responded to the beach said the child's father had removed his unconscious and unresponsive son from the water and rushed him to Brigantine City Beach Patrol lifeguards, who performed CPR and treated the child at the water’s edge.
The child regained a pulse, but remained unconscious, fire officials said. The city’s Fire Department arrived at the beach and transported the child to a nearby hospital where he was breathing on his own upon arrival. The child will be transferred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Meanwhile, Brigantine fire Capt. Chris Solari and three other firefighters went to the structure fire, where they found heavy smoke coming from the downstairs area of a home that had been raised after Hurricane Sandy.
Firefighters entered the home and were able to locate the source of the fire in a downstairs storage area, officials said. They extinguished the fire and contained the damage to the first floor, said Chief Tiger Platt.
They also rescued a dog from the home.
“Had they not been as aggressive as they were, they probably would have lost the home,” he said. “But they put it out and were able to confine it, to stop the fire from going up.”
Off-duty fire department members were called in to assist on scene. Atlantic City Fire Department and EMS units were dispatched to staff Brigantine Station 1 while Brigantine firefighters attended to the near-drowning and structure fire.
Around 4 p.m., Platt said firefighters responded to a second water rescue after lifeguards pulled a man from the water. Beach patrol officials suspected he had suffered a seizure or other medical emergency while in the water that caused him to go under, Platt said.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital.
