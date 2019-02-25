BRIGANTINE-- Firefighters saved a man from cold waters Sunday after his sailboat capsized in the bay behind 12th Street South.
After receiving the call of an overturned boat at 11:30 a.m., Captain Paul Fuller said firefighters launched a jet ski from the boat ramp at 6th Street South and Bayshore Avenue to reach the victim, who was about 600 yards off shore.
Firefighters, wearing cold water rescue suits, reached the victim, loaded him onto the jet ski's rescue sled and brought him back to shore where an ambulance was waiting.
According to Fuller, it took his platoon approximately 15 minutes from the initial notification to having the victim on land and into the ambulance.
"With water temperatures around 40 degrees Fahrenheit and air temps about the same, speed can be critical," Fuller said.
The man was uninjured and suffered only minor exposure, Fuller said, because he was wearing a wetsuit and life vest.
Fuller said that the department's newly purchased water rescue equipment played a major role in the rescue.
"These new suits sped up our response time, allowing us to get on the water quicker and get the patient back to shore and into a waiting ambulance," Fuller said.
