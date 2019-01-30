The Atlantic County Library System Brigantine branch will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Thursday and if necessary also on Friday county officials announced to expedite the completion of repairs resulting from recent inclement weather.
County officials said patrons may access library resources at any of the other eight branches or online at www.atlanticlibrary.org where branch locations and hours can also be found.
Patrons who plan to visit on Friday should call ahead at (609) 266-0110 to ensure the library has reopened.
