BRIGANTINE-- Police arrested an 18 year old city man Monday for burglarizing cars in the city for the fifth time since August.
Officers Kenneth Panas and Nicholas Crosson responded to the 100 block of 8th Street South and apprehended Daniel Pino, of Brigantine.
A witness positively identified Pino as the suspect, police said.
Officer Brad Huot conducted a follow up investigation and found that items Pino had in his possession were stolen from inside another vehicle in the 300 Block of 5th Street South.
Pino was charged with one count of theft, two counts of burglary and one count of credit card theft.
Charges were authorized by a judge to be placed on a warrant and Pino was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a hearing.
