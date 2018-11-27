BRIGANTINE—What started out as a call for a lost dog to the Brigantine Police Department Nov. 26 resulted in officers and other emergency personnel rescuing the dog from the bay.
"Thanks to a collective team effort, the dog was able to be saved from the cold waters," the department wrote in a Facebook post yesterday.
Officer Joseph Sweet responded to an address on Bayshore Avenue to help a resident in finding a lost dog. Sweet located the dog, an approximately 200-pound Mastiff, grasping on to the bulkhead in the bay behind the dwelling.
Sweet estimated that the dog could have been in the water for 5 to 6 hours based on the time it was considered missing.
Additional officers from the Brigantine Police Department responded to the area along with a member of Sea Tow Atlantic City.
After efforts to reach the dog using a paddle board were unsuccessful, Sweet said he was able to tie a rope around the dog's torso and bring it to safety on a nearby floating dock.
Sweet thanked those who assisted him in the rescue.
"We have a great community and the response was great," Sweet said.
