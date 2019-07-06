Police are making their way onto the beach. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/WyxrJDnhXF— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 6, 2019
BRIGANTINE — The popular Cove beach reopened about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after authorities evacuated it for more than three hours for a reported bomb threat.
“Everything came back negative,” police Chief Tom Rehill said, explaining police did a grid search of the Cove. “The beach checkers are coming back, and we’re going to open up again.”
According to Mayor Andy Simpson, someone left a note with one of the beach's permit checkers saying there was a bomb on the beach.
In a post on Facebook, police said there was no known or credible threat to the public.
The investigation is being turned over to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Bill Stevenson, 41, of Marlton, came to the Cove for the day but was evacuated at 10:30 a.m. after police told him there was an “incident,” he said. He left his car on the beach.
“We just figured why pick everything up and leave?” said Stevenson, who was later reunited with his vehicle when police drove it off the beach.
Stevenson said “easily” hundreds of cars drove off the beach during the evacuation.
Police have Lagoon Blvd. blocked off in Brigantine for the bomb threat. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/hprWssq8bO— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 6, 2019
“I thought it was a fender-bender,” said Michelle Lecker, 60, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. “And then all the (police) cars showed up.”
Ron Coiro, a full-time resident who lives near the entrance of the Cove, said, “Seven police cars came screaming down here this morning around 10:15 a.m.," adding he'd seen nothing like it in his 26 years of living on the island.
Authorities cordoned off Lagoon Boulevard, which leads to the Cove.
A few onlookers stood around the police barricade, while others watched from their balconies. A few said all they know about the bomb threat was what they read on Facebook, where posts showed a mass exodus of vehicles from the beach.
Stevenson said he heard it was a bomb threat from people talking, “unless it was Jaws.” He had hoped to still salvage his day at the beach.
The Cove is a strip of beach on the island’s south end, where the city allows four-wheel-drive vehicles permitted access during the summer.
Police drive in from The Cove.@ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/WRfRqBcZAe— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 6, 2019
Simpson estimated anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people could have been on the beach at the time of the evacuation, as the island allows for 300 to 400 vehicles at a time there.
“Hopefully it’s a hoax or someone that was upset they couldn’t get on the beach when they closed it for Fourth of July,” Simpson said. “It’s pretty sick if somebody actually put something down there to detonate.”
Coiro suggested the city close the Cove at night, "because everything happens at night — parties, fireworks and trash.”
Assisting city police at the scene were members of the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, State Police, Coast Guard Hamilton Township police.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.