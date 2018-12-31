BRIGANTINE— Your Christmas tree doesn't have to go in the trash once the lights and decorations are put back in the attic.
This week, the city's Public Works Department is collecting old Christmas trees to build dunes on areas most in need and to prevent natural material from ending up in landfills.
The drop-off location is at 36th Street and Bayshore Avenue, where about 15 trees sat Monday afternoon. Trees will be placed starting at the Seventh Street South beach.
The city has been gathering hundreds of discarded trees for beach replenishment for about 25 years, each time in a new section of the beach.
City workers install snow fencing along the sand and place trees behind it. Then, in the spring, they plant dune grass.
When its windy, the trees catch sand that moves across the beach and a dune forms.
It's a cost-effective system that unfortunately doesn't do the job as well as well as traditional dunes, the city told the Press last year when the south end of the Cove was fortified with trees.
The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is collecting Christmas trees for recycle during regular yard waste collections in eight municipalities: Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Northfield, Ventnor and parts of Weymouth Township and Buena Vista Township.
