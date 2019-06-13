Incoming high pressure will make our American flag blow firmly under the bright blue sky. Blue sky will continue into part of Father’s Day weekend as well.
The second in a succession of cold fronts will have passed early Friday morning. As it does, the clouds will clear out.
The combination of the incoming high pressure and passing cold front generated a strong west-southwest wind, which will continue into the morning.
Winds then will turn to the northwest for the afternoon, adding to the drying effect.
We’ll start off sunrise with sun and then turn partly cloudy for the mid- to late morning. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s, rising to the upper 70s, spot on seasonable, for the afternoon.
No sea breeze will cool the shore further as our onshore wind around 15 mph continues.
Friday night will be a winner. Under a mainly clear sky and diminishing winds, temperatures will drop pretty quickly. Expect 70s and 60s for the evening and some may want the light layer heading out. Otherwise, leave the windows open overnight.
By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the 50s, lowest in Woodbine, Weymouth Township and the Pine Barrens.
High pressure will then park itself right off the Carolina coast. This will be the beginning of our pattern that will take us into next week.
A southwest wind will pump temperatures into the 80-85 degree range, even at the shore. It will make a run for the most comfortable beach day of the year. Get out and enjoy.
Lower Cape May Regional High School, June 14, 4:30 p.m.
Partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid-70s
Buena Regional High School, June 14, 5 p.m.
Partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Southern Regional High School, June 14, 6 p.m.
Partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid-70s
Ocean City High School, June 17, 4 p.m.
Likely dry and breezy with some sun. Humid with temperatures at or just above 80.
Pinelands Regional High School, June 17, 5:30 p.m.
Scattered showers and storms. Breezy and humid with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Hammonton High School, June 17, 6 p.m.
Spotty showers and storms with areas of sun. Warm, humid and breezy. Temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Middle Township, June 18, 3:30 p.m.
Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. Very warm and sticky, with temperatures in the upper 80s.
Cumberland Regional High School, June 18, 5 p.m.
Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. Very warm and sticky, with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Pleasantville High School, June 18, 5:15 p.m.
Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. Very warm and sticky with temperatures in thew low to mid-80s.
Vineland High School, June 19. 5:15 p.m.
A mix of sun and clouds with a shower or storm possible. Temperatures in the mid-80s.
Millville high School, June 20, 5:30 p.m.
Millville will be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology, June 20, 6 p.m.
ACIT will also be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Mainland Regional High School, June 20, 6:30 p.m.
The window for storms will become more focused with time. However, Mainland, too, will be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
Saturday night will be in the 70s for much of your evening.
Celebrating dad at night by the grill or watching the sunset would be a wonderful idea.
It’ll be nice heading out at night, too. By Sunday morning, we will be in the mid-60s, no extra layer needed.
Southwest winds will strengthen Sunday, with sustained winds around 15 mph.
Overall, I believe you’ll remember it as a dry day. The morning until late afternoon should be dry for Father’s Day, so we get a treat there. Temperatures will be comfortable, though there’ll be a swing of humidity in the air.
Showers and storms will be to the northwest. A few likely sneak in for the evening and overnight, but I believe that’s it.
So how does our fourth weekend since Memorial Day weekend stack up for our shore towns? I’m going with a B+.
That being said, there’ll be A potential for the weekend if Sunday winds up completely dry. I’m just not ready to call it that yet.
Then, we go into the new week. The reason I said to remember where that high pressure was earlier is because it’s the key to our forecast. A front will be sitting on the northwest edge of the high.
Funny enough, that’s where we’ll be as well.
Monday through Thursday will be a wash, rinse and repeat. Warm, but not hot days with a good bit of humidity. The mornings will likely be dry, but storms fire up for the p.m. hours.
Cape May County will likely be the driest, but everywhere has a risk of seeing a shower.
With graduations coming up, high schools will need to pay close attention to the weather as the new week arises.
