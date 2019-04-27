We enter the day Saturday much differently from how we left Friday night. Sun will splash down on South Jersey to open the day, as we get into a near miss with rain Sunday.
A bright, blue sky will be present as the sun rises Saturday. Temperatures will be around 50 degrees for most places, still a little above average for this time of the year. A strong, drying wind will be present, blowing from the west-northwest between 14 and 22 mph. Gusts will be 35-40 mph during the morning, decreasing slowly with time.
We’ll continue to see a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will rise into the mid-60s everywhere, with the sea breeze pinned back. If you’re going to Bayfest, enjoy! Make sure to put on sunscreen. Late April is when you start to really get those burns going. Burn time will be around 30 minutes. Tie down loose objects if you will be a vendor.
Saturday night will see a mainly clear to partly cloudy sky. The winds will lighten, too. This will allow for quick cooling during the evening. You’ll need the light layer heading out. By Sunday at sunrise, temperatures will be in the 40s.
I have nearly the same thoughts Sunday as I have had over the past couple of days. A low-pressure system will track through the northern half of the state. Clouds will build in Sunday, but the wet weather will largely stay away.
The only place where I’d say plan around a shower is north of the White Horse Pike, and this would be during the morning and midday. Even there, it will be no more than off and on. South of there, you will likely be dry. A breezy southwest morning wind will turn into a breezy northwest afternoon wind. Highs will reach near 70 on the mainland, cooler at the shore.
A Canadian high pressure will come in for Monday. It’s packing a punch of cold air for late April standards. It will be chilly early Monday morning, with lows 40-45 (even 30s in places like Mullica and Woodbine in the Pine Barrens). Then, under a sunny sky, the thermometer will reach near 60.
As we go into the middle of the week, we’ll have a meandering, slow-moving front hover around the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Tuesday through Thursday all have the risk of showers. However, no day will be a washout, and I’m not even convinced Thursday will be wet. Temperatures hover around 70 inland, with the shore cooler, between 60-65.
