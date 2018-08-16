ATLANTIC CITY — A bubblegum-pink building sits on the corner of Brighton and Atlantic avenues, sandwiched between businesses and private residences. The window shutters are painted purple and adorned with little yellow flowers.
People recognize the uniquely characterized building as Brighton Pediatrics, which has served the city’s youngest patients for nearly 40 years, the last 15 years of which have been under Dr. Dana Sless.
The health practice she transformed into a colorful dollhouse, one that has become part of her identity, she said, will officially close its doors at the end of August as a result of financial income losses due to an ongoing dispute with the state Department of Health.
A second location in Egg Harbor Township will remain open with extended days and hours.
“To me, they are not simply patients, but instead part of my family and this is their medical home.” Sless said. “I would like to sadly inform the community of Brighton Pediatrics closing of the Atlantic City office and that this closing is not my choice.”
Since October, Sless has been involved in a dispute with the state Department of Health on how regulations are applied for the Vaccines for Children program, a federally funded, state-operated program that provides 1.6 million free or low-cost vaccines annually to eligible low-income children in New Jersey.
Sless is challenging a Department of Health claim made last year that she was not in compliance with a specific program regulation. The pediatrician, through her attorney Louis Barbone, has sued the department and the vaccines program.
She won an injunction against the state in Atlantic County Superior Court earlier this summer that will grant her a fact finding hearing this fall, according to court documents.
“During the 15 years of participating in the VFC program . . . Brighton has always been deemed fully compliant,” Sless said. “There is a new standard and requirements being applied to our practice that do not appear in the rules, regulations, or requirements detailed in my Physician Agreement.”
The Department of Health does not comment on pending litigation, officials stated.
In the meantime, Sless, who has been practicing medicine for 18 years, has not been able to provide VFC vaccines to about 3,000 children on NJ FamilyCare, or Medicaid, at both Brighton Pediatrics locations.
She said families, especially ones on government assistance, have few other options for pediatric care in or near Atlantic City. Court documents note that the vaccine dispute has “displaced thousands of her patients,” even as she has referred families, “most without means of transportation,” to other providers or to the county Health Department in Northfield.
The impact has been greater at the Atlantic City location, she said, where a majority of children are on NJ FamilyCare, and appointments have dropped from about 80 patients a day to 20. This caused a decline in other billable health care services and “financial demise,” as stated in an April court complaint.
The last day of health care services at the Atlantic City office, where Dr. Barry Kessler, nurse practitioners, case managers and bilingual health employees work, will be Aug. 31. Sless said the Brighton Pediatrics team will help families transition to its second location in Egg Harbor Township or nearby providers.
For families who choose to travel to Brighton’s mainland location to continue with health care services, Sless said she will help direct them to where they can obtain vaccines.
Her main concern now, she said, remains on how these children will get their health care needs met after the Atlantic City office closes, as many families face transportation, language, time availability and other barriers.
“I have tried to identify a successor to continue my mission in Atlantic City, someone who shares my vision and also shares the same values as I do, but to no avail,” Sless said. “I still hope someone else will come in, care for our families and continue the legacy of what I created.”
