State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, will hold a Facebook Live conversation with Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, on Wednesday, on federal help for local families during the coronavirus pandemic.
It will be held at 12:30 p.m. April 29 on his Facebook page, and will be his sixth weekly Facebook Live conversation with local leaders on the health crisis.
“Too many of our Atlantic County families are hurting because they are out of work and don’t know how long they can continue without their unemployment benefits so they can provide for their families," Brown said "We are in uncharted territory, and families need answers and deserve results."
He said local families are not getting the response they should from the state Department of Labor about what is holding up their unemployment claims.
Brown said he came to appreciate the value of social media in helping families get through a crisis in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy over seven years ago.
His office staff remains at work.
“While my legislative office is following social distancing practices, we continue to advocate on behalf of our local families with State agencies and guide them to services that can provide them with relief when they call my office. We are also making well-check calls to our seniors to make sure they are doing okay and asking if they need any assistance,” Brown said.
