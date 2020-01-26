SWEDESBORO — While Anne Rainey Rokahr, owner of Winston-Salem interior design store Trouvaille Home, was flying in from North Carolina Saturday, her employee was driving their truck up the East Coast.
There was a lot of items from Frank Sinatra's "Chairman's Suite" in the now-shuttered Atlantic Club up for auction at S&S Auction Inc. and Rokahr didn't know what she'd be going home with.
About a quarter of the way through Sunday's auction, she already had a Maison Jensen Style Demilune Sideboard and was eyeing up a number of other items, including beds and mirrors.
"The Sinatra thing just makes it fun in my shop to be able to say that," Rokahr said. "But I'm only buying things that I would normally buy."
Steve Wynn wanted Sinatra to sing exclusively at the Golden Nugget when he came to the resort, said Phil Amaradio, owner of S&S. As part of a deal with the singer, he had an expansive, well-appointed apartment built on the 23rd floor of the adjoining hotel around 1983. Amaradio said he acquired the collection from the building’s owners in the fall but declined to provide the purchase price.
Co-purchaser and supervisor of the sale, Sonnie Basen, of Cherry Hill, said it takes something like a collection of items used by a singer as beloved as Frank Sinatra to have a successful, in-person auction in 2020.
"In the new day and age, people don't go to auctions anymore. You have to have special interests, something like this, and we were lucky enough to get it," Basen said. "With something like this, everybody wants something — a memento — to remember Sinatra by."
On Sunday, taking auctioneer duties, Amaradio motored through bids from a high perch in the center of his business' showroom.
Rising bids on the singer's Art Deco style "Sunrise" headboard did not deter collectors. Amaradio was getting exhausted before someone bid $6,500 and no one challenged. He said it was "probably the longest" bidding he'd been a part of.
"They won't stop," Amaradio said. "I'm running out of breath. Anyone else want to auctioneer?"
Next to him in the booth was Barbara Andrews, a clerk who has worked at S&S for close to 20 years and can't remember a collection as interesting as Sinatra's 'Chairman Suite' furnishings. She was a fan of his and felt on edge before the bidding started.
"This is a big thing and I'm nervous. Even though I've done this for a long time I'm still nervous," Adams said. "I am (a fan). I love his music; my husband loves his music."
Rokahr, who said she flies all over for auctions, was only one type of attendee on hand Sunday. Others, like Tracie Adams, of Hatboro, Pennsylvania, and her daughter Brittany, were there with items in mind — a pair of stained panels for Adams — but with no expectations. Despite moments of high tension, big-dollar bids, there were lulls, given that some 200 items were on the agenda, including some as banal as waste paper baskets.
"We kind of want a couple things but they're at the end so we're getting kind of bored," Adams said. "The stained glass I like but it's like (lot) 190 or something."
Staffers had a table set up to the side as a kind of nerve center for online bidding, and their yells would reverberate around the room when a bid came in over the phone or online. A brass towel rack went for $425; an ice bucket went for $550; a pair of malachite obelisks went for $6500; and a Ferdinand Berthoud Longcase clock went for $13,000.
The clock's buyer, Renee Deal, of Washington Township, came with the big ticket item in mind, and left after she secured it. Deal got a deal, as the item was listed in the auction house's booklet in the range of $25,000 to $50,000.
"It's a very, very pretty clock," Deal said. "I was just kind of watching a couple of the items and I had a number, and as long as it came in under that, I was gonna get it."
Her ceiling was $15,000 but she decided to give herself leeway as it got closer to that mark.
"I was like, 'Alright, maybe I'll go a little bit more," Deal said. "That's why I stayed. I was just gonna leave ... but I thought I'll be so upset if it goes a thousand more than I wanted to spend."
