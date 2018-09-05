Bud Light unveiled a new statue outside Lincoln Financial Field Wednesday that depicts Eagles coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles calling the "Philly Special," also known as "Philly Philly," in Super Bowl LII.
The call, which resulted in a touchdown pass to Nick Foles just before halftime, is considered by many NFL pundits to be one of the greatest play calls in Super Bowl history.
On the base of the statue is a quote from Foles asking Pederson if he wants "Philly Philly."
The term "Philly Philly" is a spinoff of the marketing slogan "Dilly Dilly" that Bud Light uses in its advertisements.
According to NBC, the statue is supposed to stay at the Linc for at least this season.
