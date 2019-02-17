The budget deal signed by President Donald Trump on Friday includes $6 million to help restore the Delaware River Basin.
The Interior Appropriations bill, passed to avoid another government shutdown, gives an extra $1 million to the Delaware River Restoration and Conservation Program compared to last year.
The program was created in 2016 through federal legislation and is overseen by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It gives technical assistance and grants to New Jersey, nonprofits, municipalities and surrounding states to fight habitat degradation, invasive species and climate change.
“The program is off to a strong beginning, and we look forward to seeing the second round of on-the-ground projects move forward,” Sandra Meola said in a news release. Meola is director at New Jersey Audubon and the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed.
The basin, home to hundreds of fish and bird species, is threatened by overdevelopment, flooding, stream erosion and other environmental challenges, Meola said. The Atlantic and shortnose sturgeon, American kestrel and Pine Barrens tree frog are among several threatened or endangered species that depend on the body of water.
At the same time, she said, it provides millions of people with drinking water in major U.S. cities.
That makes the increase in funding critical, conservation groups agree.
Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, said the basin is a major economic driver in the state, with many relying on it for drinking water, jobs and recreation.
The basin's ecosystem in New Jersey, Delaware, New York and Pennsylvania contributes $25 billion in annual economic activity, according to a 2011 report on the Delaware River Basin's value prepared by the University of Delaware.
“We are pleased Congress is taking action to protect clean water coming from the Delaware River, which twenty-two percent of New Jersey's families and businesses use for drinking water," Potosnak said.
